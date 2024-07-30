RFQ – Ravalli County Planning Services

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

PROFESSIONAL PLANNING SERVICES

Ravalli County invites proposals from qualified private consultants to provide Professional Planning services for the Ravalli County Planning Department and for the independent review of, and professional consultation on, selected development proposals from private project owners within Ravalli County.

SCOPE OF SERVICES

Ravalli County has upon occasion the need for Professional Planning services. These professional services may include Subdivision Review, Regulation Updates, Zoning Review, Subdivision Exemption Review and other general land use planning application review.

The COUNTY would engage a CONSULTANT for services on an “on-call” basis with no guarantee of the amount of work available. It is estimated that the total of the services provided would typically not exceed $50,000 per year.

For a full description of Professional Planning Services and Selection Criteria, please contact Rob Livesay, Planning Director at 406-375-6530.

ALL RFQ submittals must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, no later than Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Commissioners’ Possible RFQ Award is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 1:30 PM.

