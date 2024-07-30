RFB – Tin Cup Thinning Project

Request for Bids (RFB):



Tin Cup Creek, West of Darby

206 Acres of Thinning and Piling Project

GNA 2 (phase 2)

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are soliciting Request for Bids (RFB’s) for the 206 Acre Tin Cup Creek thinning and piling project.

1. A Pre project walk through of this proposed project is scheduled for Monday, August 05, 2024 at 9:30 AM. Meet at the Darby Ranger Station, 712 N. Main Street, Darby, Montana 59829.

2. Sealed Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 no later than MONDAY, August 12, 2024 by 4:00 PM.

Please mark the outside sealed bid envelope “RFB for 206 Acre Tin Cup Project”

3. Bids will be opened and read aloud in the Ravalli County Commissioners Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on TUESDAY, August 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

4. Possible Bid Award will be made by the Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM.

PLEASE NOTE: The successful bidder of this Project, may possibly be required to obtain a Performance Bond, per contract requirements (any project in excess of $80,000.00).

Ravalli County reserves the right to accept or deny any, part, or all of the bids as submitted.

For a copy of the Full Treatment Plan (Scope of Work), please contact Gary Oram, Ravalli County Forester at 406-375-6511 during regular business hours or by email: countyforester@rc.mt.gov.

For questions concerning the Request for Bids Process/contract, please contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500. Email: ctaggart@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 7-31, 8-7-24.

