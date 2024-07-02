Public Hearing – Manor Apartments Rehab

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Hamilton will hold a public hearing on July 16, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for the purposes of obtaining public comments regarding the city’s community housing need (public facilities, economic development, and housing needs), including the needs of low income persons, to be served by the proposed rehabilitation of a low income multifamily housing project known as The Manor Apartments located at 401 N. 10th Ave. Hamilton, MT 59840 (the “Project”). The Project, which is intended to provide a community benefit, is being developed in conjunction with Sapphire Lutheran Homes, Inc., a Montana nonprofit corporation and Sapphire Manor, LLLP, a Montana limited liability limited partnership and will utilize Low Income Housing Tax Credits allocated to the Project by the Montana Board of Housing as well as other funding sources which target low-income housing projects. The public hearing is being hosted by the City Council to gather and hear comment from the community. This project is not currently subject to the approval of the City Council and no decision is expected to come before the City Council regarding the proposed development.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing to the City Clerk before July 16, 2024. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton. The public hearing also will be available remotely through the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating in the public hearing are available on the City of Hamilton’s website www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit written comments should contact Rosie Ramer, City of Hamilton City Clerk, at (406) 363-2101 during regular office hours, or by mailing to City Clerk, City of Hamilton, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or via email cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

The City of Hamilton will make reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Rosie Ramer no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024 which will allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

