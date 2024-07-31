Miller Peak Fire update – July 31st

July 31, 2024

Northern Rockies Team 9, Incident Commander Shane Martin

Location: 7 miles south of Missoula, MT

Start Date: 7/14/2024

Cause: Unknown

Size: 2724 acres

Completion/Containment: 65%

282 Total Personnel; 6 Engines; 1 Helicopters; 5 Hand Crews; 6 Water Tenders; 3 Heavy Equipment

KEY MESSAGE

The containment of the fire remains at 65% while crews worked in difficult terrain to make sure the fire stays in containment lines. Lower temperatures and precipitation decreased activity of the fire, but some heat remains in heavy fuels such as downed trees and stumps.

CURRENT STATUS

The rightsizing of the crews to fit the needs of the fire continues. The crews out on the line continue work mopping up and securing the spotty eastern flank. Heavy equipment completed the indirect line yesterday that was built to protect I-90 and communities nearby. This indirect line would also serve as a fire break if the fire behavior changes

with the incoming weather and to utilize for potential future incidents.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR

A cold front moved through the fire area Monday night which brought around 0.05” of rain on the fire. Steady rain turned into showers on Tuesday afternoon totaling 0.3-0.5” of rainfall throughout the day. A ridge of high pressure is building over the region for the next couple of days causing a warming and drying trend. Yesterday’s precipitation

should keep afternoon humidities higher. The winds will become westerly this afternoon with gusts up to 18 mph by mid afternoon.

CLOSURES

Lower Miller Creek Road is closed from debris due to storm damage. A temporary flight restriction is in effect over the fire area. An area and road closure around the fire is in effect due to hazardous conditions resulting from fire activity. Stage II fire restrictions are in effect in the area. Specific closure information and maps are posted on InciWeb at