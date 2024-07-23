Lloyd J. Oster, 76, of Corvallis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 18, 2024. He was born in Williston, ND on May 29, 1948 the son of John and Katherine Oster, one of seven children.

Lloyd was raised and educated in Victor and he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Dobberstein, in February of 1968. He served in the U.S. Army from April of 1968 until April of 1970, earning two Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam. After his discharge from the Army he attended Western Montana College, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts.

Lloyd taught shop class at Frenchtown schools for two years. The remainder of his life he spent self-employed, farming and ranching, construction, and whatever was necessary to survive in the Bitterroot Valley. Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and loved to play the fiddle and guitar with anyone who was willing.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, one nephew, and his in-laws. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Carol, of Corvallis; his daughter, Michel of Fairfield; his son, Ryan and wife Heather of Stevensville; five grandchildren, Robert Schmidt and wife Desiree of Missoula, Hunter Green of Missoula, Shayla Redman of Great Falls, Victoria Redman of Dillon and Trapper Oster of Stevensville; one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Schmidt; and siblings, Ken, Carol, Allen and Clark.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with Full Military Honors. There will be a reception in the funeral home’s community room following the Honors. Burial will take place at the Victor Cemetery.

Lloyd’s passion was his grandchildren and Proverbs 17:6 was a verse he cherished: “Children’s children are the crown of old men, and the glory of children are their fathers.”

The family suggests that memorials be made to Operation Christmas Child (www.samaritanspurse.org). Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.