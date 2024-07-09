John Ramseyer Joost, 89, of Stevensville, Montana was born on September 19, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John H. Joost and Martha Ramseyer Joost. He passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024 surrounded by family members.

John was raised on a small dairy farm in Midway, Utah where he helped with milking and other farming responsibilities. He graduated from Wasatch High School in Heber, Utah in 1952 and then studied Animal Husbandry for two years at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah. John met Sylvia Beer on a blind date arranged by a friend and they were later married in November of 1958 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Together with John’s parents, they moved to Stevensville, Montana in the spring of 1959 where they found a larger farm that would support two families. However, his father only lived about three years after moving to Montana, leaving John to run the farm with the help of many new friends he gained in the Bitterroot Valley. John lived and farmed in the Valley for 62 years before retiring.

John and Sylvia had eight children together, all of whom learned to work on the farm as they grew up. John loved his family dearly and through involving their children in farming responsibilities, he and Sylvia helped each one gain a strong work ethic that has served them well throughout their lives.

John was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different church positions including serving in the Spokane Temple for several years. His concern for others and willingness to serve was an example to many. John was also active in the community and enjoyed serving in various capacities including President of the Supply Ditch and as a Board Member for the Union Ditch. He was also an avid supporter of Future Farmers of America and received an award for his involvement. John was always quick to volunteer his time and farming equipment in service of those who needed help.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ethyl Joost, who died as an infant and his sister Virginia (Joost) Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Beer Joost; his sister Barbara Crum of Missoula, MT; his children John B. Joost (Tracy) of South Jordan, UT; Jacque Riley (Gary) of Montverde, FL; Julie Kenley (Doug) of Palmer, AK; Jeffrey Joost (Donna) of Parker, CO; Janece Gibson (John) of Bensafrim, Portugal; Jill Skidmore (Rick) of Park City, UT; Jason Joost (Jeanette) of Cape Coral, FL; Jeremy Joost of Stevensville, MT; as well as 26 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Rd. on July 13, 2024 at 1:30PM. The service will be preceded by a viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Interment will be at the Victor, Montana Cemetery at 5:00PM. The family would like to thank the Bitterroot Health Hospice Care for their support and caregiving.