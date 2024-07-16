Hearing – Stevensville Noxious Weed Ordinance

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing to establish Ordinance No. 171, an Ordinance amending town code section 14-35 and repealing town code section 14-36 regarding noxious weeds. Chapter 14, Article II of the Town of Stevensville.

1st reading of Ordinance No. 171 will take place at the 7-25-24 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 8-8-24 Town Council Meeting.

Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 171 orally at the Public Hearing Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 6:30 pm and at the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 171 at the Public Hearing on August 8, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day or email townclerk@townofstevensville.com<mailto:townclerk@townofstevensville.com> Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271 ext. 102.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 7-17, 7-31-24.

MNAXLP