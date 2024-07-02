Floodplain Permit Application – Burt

OG-24-06-240

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application variance for a project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Mr. Robert Burt. Ravalli County issued a floodplain permit on March 29th, 2024 authorizing modifications to the existing non-compliant residence at 113 Wildwood Lane, Stevensville. The applicant has applied for a variance from two of the requirements of the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations (RCFRs) which include 1) elevating the lowest floor of the residential structure to a minimum of two feet above the base flood elevation (RCFR Section 10.3.1) and 2) filling the existing crawlspace grade to the Base Flood Elevation (RCFR Section 10.3.2). The project is located at 113 Wildwood Lane, Stevensville in Section 28, Township 09N, R20W, Ravalli County. The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to review the Variance Application on July 24th, 2024 at 10:00am in the third floor Commissioners Meeting Room at 215 S. Fourth St., Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, July 17th, 2024. Reference application # FA-23-13.

