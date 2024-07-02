Another great 50 Mile Garage Sale

by Kristin Kruse

Chances are, if someone was on the hunt for something during the 50 Mile Garage Sale, they probably found what they were looking for. Dozens of residents and businesses along the more than 50-mile stretch between Lolo and Darby were set up and ready for the masses of thrifters, collectors and yard sale enthusiasts this last weekend.

In Hamilton, where the Bitterroot Women’s Club organized a yard sale to help fund a scholarship program, there was great success. The program awarded $1,000 scholarships to six high school seniors at six different public high schools in the county this year. Scholarship chair Cathy McCormic spoke about the program, saying, “To qualify you need to be a graduating senior from a public high school in Ravalli County, and also be in the top half of your graduating class. We select one recipient per high school per year.” The program was started in 1962, and the yard sale is one of the ways it is funded. Longtime club member Linda Niezgodzki said, “We keep community service at the forefront.”

According to sale-goers, Corvallis proved to be a thrifters dream come true. Seasoned seller Rick Arnold recently closed his business of 14 years in Hamilton, A Little Hope Thrift Shop, and his yard was chock full of anything and everything one could imagine. Arnold said, “Friday was much busier than Saturday, but things have been selling.”

Across the street another Corvallis resident, Paul Beavers, was selling everything from camp chairs to a stuffed coyote. Beavers purchases storage units and attends auctions which keeps him supplied with plenty of inventory. One shopper, Carol McDowell, was particularly happy with her find, a land line telephone for those who remember what that is. She said that she had been to 15 sales that day and found many treasures. There was truly something for everyone.

In Stevensville, residents Michael Sharkey and Stephanie Mapelli were enjoying themselves in the shade of their yard and meeting the nicest people. According to Mapelli, “We get to meet neighbors that we didn’t know very well, and all sorts of great people and it’s just fun!” Dava Knobel had traveled more than 200 miles from Wilsall, along with her granddaughter Allora Wallace, who was visiting from Florida. When asked what the best find of the day was, Wallace replied, “The jewelry! I’ve found so many beautiful pieces.” Sharkey also shared a story about a shopper who was eyeing a vintage bike for her husband. The shopper’s husband had severely injured feet, but was recovering and she thought the bike might be perfect for him.

For those who missed out this year, there’s only 365 days to go until it happens again.