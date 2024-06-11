Bitterroot Star

Quilters Dream Sale & More!

235 Valley View, Stevi 6/14 – 9 to 4, 6/15 – 9 to 3

Sale includes 80% quilters items & 20% treasures. 4 generations of new & vintage fabric stored in 100+ bins – color coordinated @ $4 a pound. Plus, 50+ kits, fun panels, themed material, patterns, quilting racks, quilts, & table runners, quilting tools & 3 sewing machines –  2 antique treadles!! But wait, there is bedding, towels, kitchen items, tools, Christmas & more.

This sale is much more than “The Material Girl”  could ever dream of!!  NO EARLIES, CASH.

