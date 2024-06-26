Gas up, folks

by Bill Cavanaugh, Corvallis
Let’s make a conservative estimate on gas usage and say that you fill up with 20 gallons every 10 days. Under Joe Biden, gas has been on average $1.35 per gallon higher than when he took office, costing you an additional $986 per year. That’s $3,944 more that you spent on gas during the Biden Presidency because he has no clue how to run this country.
$3,944!! There goes that family vacation, a down payment on a car, a 401k contribution, or God forbid, money to cover medical expenses. This of course does not include the cost of fuel used by farmers who produce your food, or truckers who bring your food to the market etc., causing a 30% increase in those prices. So probably all in, you’re down $5,500-$6,000 over Biden’s presidency forgetting about insurance, home energy, healthcare increases etc. which brings you well over $10,000.
Just like in 2022 before the midterm elections, he has forgiven student loans, which is against the law (but nobody is above the law!) and is going to release oil from the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) trying to bring down gas prices. The SPR is down 43% since Biden took office and will be WELL below ½ of what it should be after this next foray.
I’m no meteorologist, but I did sleep at a Holiday Inn last night, and even I know this is a La Nina year. Significance? La Nina weather patterns usually mean more severe hurricanes in the Southeast.
The SPR was put into place for emergency war needs (we’re very close to that) and has been used to sustain the petroleum system in case of emergency… like a major hurricane in the SE that takes our refineries there offline. Not for some old coot to garner votes at the expense of you and I, the taxpayer who will foot the bill to refill it.
Again, this guy is kicking the can down the road, just like he did with the bogus border executive order he installed. It is all about votes, folks, and has zero to do with helping our situations.
Comments
WMA says
Bill, please be so kind as to outline all the steps Biden has taken to increase the price of gas. Extra points for specifics. Thanks in advance.
Cav says
KJP had no problem telling the White House press corps how he was dropping gas prices every time they came down 10 cents (only to come back up soon after). Sounds kinda like a one way street.
I’ll give you one specific. Lowest by far, BLM lease approval of drilling land dating back to Kennedy.
Next you’ll tell me inflation and the economy are out of his control.
Howard S. says
The economy is booming and inflation has come way down. Are you giving Biden credit for those things?
The US is producing more oil than it ever has, much to the dismay of environmentalists.
Cav says
Inflation is cumulative. the damage has been done under Biden and just because it is lowering does not take away the quarters of 9% inflation.
That is why you are still paying 20-30% more for things than when he took office. The Economy is booming based on what exactly? And do not say jobs because those numbers are garbage. Filled with Government and part time job increases and revised down by 25-35% 2 quarters after they are released.
We are producing more oil. Which in a normal economy would mean more supply than demand, yet gas prices are still over 100% higher than when Biden took office. Hint… Regulations cost money so don’t blame oil companies.
Gomez says
I understand why you’re supporting a man whose morals and values align perfectly with your own. I understand that being like him is something that excites you and makes you feel less insignificant in a complicated world that you have a hard time understanding. I also understand that it is much easier to let someone else, whether it be Trump or the conservative media, think for you, and decide where you stand on important issues rather than trying to educate yourself and forming your own opinions and thoughts. Because I now understand your motivations, I can no longer hold any ill will against you. Good luck, see you at the polls in November.
Cav says
You’re right. My morals and values include not worrying if my kids will be sent to war, how they’ll afford to buy a home, live in safe communities or cities, save for their future, not have an insolvent government, not have their kids indoctrinated by loony left educators etc… so yeah, my morals and values do align with the guy in the R party. You must be the other guy.
Gomez says
Like I said, see you in November.
hsabin says
Gomez is the other guy or gal or whatever passes for men and women today!
Gomez says
Helen. What in the world are you talking about?
Howard S. says
The main guy in the R party right now has no morals or values. He may end up in prison at some point, but not before he throws his own family members and anyone else around him under the bus to avoid responsibility.