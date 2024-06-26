Gas up, folks

by Bill Cavanaugh, Corvallis

Let’s make a conservative estimate on gas usage and say that you fill up with 20 gallons every 10 days. Under Joe Biden, gas has been on average $1.35 per gallon higher than when he took office, costing you an additional $986 per year. That’s $3,944 more that you spent on gas during the Biden Presidency because he has no clue how to run this country.

$3,944!! There goes that family vacation, a down payment on a car, a 401k contribution, or God forbid, money to cover medical expenses. This of course does not include the cost of fuel used by farmers who produce your food, or truckers who bring your food to the market etc., causing a 30% increase in those prices. So probably all in, you’re down $5,500-$6,000 over Biden’s presidency forgetting about insurance, home energy, healthcare increases etc. which brings you well over $10,000.

Just like in 2022 before the midterm elections, he has forgiven student loans, which is against the law (but nobody is above the law!) and is going to release oil from the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) trying to bring down gas prices. The SPR is down 43% since Biden took office and will be WELL below ½ of what it should be after this next foray.

I’m no meteorologist, but I did sleep at a Holiday Inn last night, and even I know this is a La Nina year. Significance? La Nina weather patterns usually mean more severe hurricanes in the Southeast.

The SPR was put into place for emergency war needs (we’re very close to that) and has been used to sustain the petroleum system in case of emergency… like a major hurricane in the SE that takes our refineries there offline. Not for some old coot to garner votes at the expense of you and I, the taxpayer who will foot the bill to refill it.

Again, this guy is kicking the can down the road, just like he did with the bogus border executive order he installed. It is all about votes, folks, and has zero to do with helping our situations.