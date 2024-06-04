Floodplain Permit Application #FA-24-05

OG-24-05-213

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Clay Gohr of 82 Wildwood Lane, Stevensville. The proposed project will replace a water line on the landowner’s property. The project includes excavating a 20 ft. long trench that will be backfilled to the existing grade upon installation of the water line. The project is located at 82 Wildwood Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 in Section 27, Township 5 N, Range 21 W. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4 th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ( planning@rc.mt.gov ) and must be received by Wednesday, June 19 th , 2024 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-24-05).

