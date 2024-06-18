Floodplain Permit App – FA-24-01

OG-24-06-225

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Glen Construction on behalf of the Bitterroot Valley River Ranch LLC. The proposed project plan consists of installing two bridges and four trenches for utility crossings across two side channels of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. The bridges and utility crossings are located approximately 500-600 ft. northwest of the active West Fork of the Bitterroot River channel. The utilities include irrigation water, drinking water, sewer, power, communication and gas. All utilities lines will be installed within 14” HDPE pipes. Utilities conduits will be buried 2x the scour depth. The bridges will be set upon Supersill abutments placed on elevated embankments constructed on structural fill at an elevation that provides 2’ of freeboard for the low chord of the respective bridge during the 100-year flood event. Rock will be placed around the abutments for erosion protection. Construction at the site will be performed during low/no flow conditions to minimize erosion, sedimentation, and turbidity. The project is located at 419 Gunfire Echo Road, Darby, MT 59829 in Section 04, Township 1 N, Range 21 W (Tax ID 1037920). Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday July 3rd, 2024 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-24-01).

