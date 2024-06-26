American Legion Post 47 announces essay contest winners

Every year, the American Legion invites students in 7th/8th grade and High School to participate in an essay contest to help them become aware of the nature of the U.S. Constitution and to consider the responsibilities they will eventually assume as mature citizens.

Earlier this year, Ravalli Post 47 invited teachers, parents and students to participate. They chose essay contest topics as related to the U.S. Constitution and to their curriculum. The essays were evaluated based on indications of understanding, research, creative thought and how well the essay addresses the Constitution and responsibilities of a citizen under the Constitution.

Post 47 awards $100 and a certificate of commendation to one winner from 7th/8th grade and one high school winner. The winners are sent forward to compete at the State American Legion level for a chance to win $400, $250 or $150 for 1st thru 3rd place finishes.

The 2024 Ravalli Post 47 U.S. Constitution Essay Contest winners were Brooklyn Cary, a home-schooled 7th grade student, and Hamilton High School Junior James Stuart.

Additionally, Post 47 is proud to announce that Brooklyn won First Place at the State American Legion essay competition and James won 2nd Place at the State level. They both will receive a plaque and additional scholarship checks in addition to the $100 from the Post. Congratulations to both amazing students and much appreciation to their teachers – Mrs Erin Miller-Cary and Dan Kimzey, U.S. History. A special shout out to Hamilton High School Government Teacher, Kiah Nisly, for her wonderful annual support of this program.

Ravalli Post 47 encourages all students in 7th & 8th grade and high school to enter the contest next year. Essays are no more than three pages, double-spaced. For more information check out http://mtlegion.org/essaycontest.html