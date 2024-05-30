Terrill “Terry” Ann Smith-Hinman, beloved spouse, sibling, mother, and grandmother, tragically left us on May 18th. All her life, she worked tirelessly, pouring herself into everything and everyone who might need her. Now, she is at rest.

Terry was a force in every community she was a part of. She worked for both the Powell and Darby Ranger Station and finished her career at the Trapper Creek Job Corps as a Business Management Instructor. Terry always promoted a love of learning and had a strong dedication for assisting the underprivileged throughout her career and life. It was when she still worked for the Powell Ranger Station, as a lookout at Jay Point, where she would communicate back to base through calls with a young man who would stay on the phone admittedly longer than necessary. This man, Jerry Hinman, would become her husband of 60 years. Together they shared many passions, like gardening, reading, Montana Grizzly Football games, and most of all, skiing. In fact, she worked alongside him as a certified ski instructor and business manager of the Lost Trail Ski School; and, naturally helped foster a legacy of love for the sport among her children and grandchildren.

The impact Terry left stretches far beyond any career endeavors. Her contributions to life can be most measured by her character, and the way in which she invested in those she loved. Her powerful presence, vast imagination, and wild sense of humor never faded. Her skills for storytelling were unmatched. From bedtime stories about a mischievous elf, to jokes at parties that would scar her children forever, she left every room brighter- more colorful than she found it.

She loved deeply and gave generously. Many were lucky to be on the receiving end of her care as she gave boxes of handmade dolls, doll clothes and accessories to her family and other families in need. She took incredible pride in her role as mother and grandmother, using her talents and passions to provide for them, with her sewing skill being chief among them. Play clothes, Wedding dresses, Halloween costumes. Her generosity knew no bounds. She was quick to laugh and easy to smile, sharing her imagination with her grandchildren through tea parties, Christmas cookie baking, and makeovers- with her face as the canvas.

Her whole life was about the care of others: siblings, children, grandchildren, or students. It was an honor for her family to return the favor in her last years of life as she battled the effects of dementia. No one was more dedicated to looking after her than her husband, with whom she shared an everlasting love. A love that began with workplace calls from Jay Point Lookout, and lives within him to this very day.

A special thank you to Crystal Chaffin who was a true angel to our family and a thank you Terri Townsend for her care. Without them, it would not have been possible to keep Terry in the comfort of her own home.

Terry is survived by her spouse, Jerry Hinman, her 3 Children, Marie (Reggie) Smith, Audrey (Bart Johnson), and Renae (Jeff) Tintzman, her 8 Grandchildren, Michael, Josh, Mariah, Ben, Justin, Katie, Regan, and Danika, and 6 siblings and their families.

Please join us in honoring Terry’s memory on Saturday, June 1st at 4:00 pm, at the Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton. There will be a reception following the services in the funeral home’s community room. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.