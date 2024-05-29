Grace Koeppen

Grace E. Koeppen, 96, of Stevensville passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2024. She was born November 29, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the oldest of three children born to Frances and Esther (Werner) Stiglbauer. She grew up in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

While attending Whitewater State Teachers College in Whitewater, Wisconsin she met her future husband, Donald B. Koeppen. They married in 1950.

She began her career teaching in both high school and college in Wisconsin. She and Don moved to Montana with their four children in 1967 after he accepted a teaching position at the University of Montana. She taught business courses for many years at Hellgate High School. Grace and Don spent their retirement years near Stevensville in the Bitterroot Valley.

Grace loved playing bridge and was an avid reader. She spent many of her early years camping with her family and later going with a group of retired university couples known as The Geezers. She loved animals and had many pets throughout her life.

She is survived by three sons, William of Stevensville, Michael (Lynn) of Florence, and David (Kay) of Helena; a daughter, Donna (Rick) Paulsen of Stevensville; grandchildren, Eric (Cejay) Paulsen of Stevensville, Kyla (Trevor) Frandsen of Stevensville, Kimberly (Steve) Blum of North Carolina, and Hallie Koeppen of Salt Lake City, step-grandsons, Beau (Eleesha) Paulsen of Havre, Kirk (Debbie) Paulsen of Missoula, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services. The family suggests that any memorials be made to the Bitter Root Humane Association, 262 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.