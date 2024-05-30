From the Republican Central Committee

FROM THE RAVALLI COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE:

RULES OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY – Adopted June 10, 2023

SECTION B SUB SECTION H – Election Policy. In the choice of officers or delegates, there shall be no discrimination because of sex, race, creed, color, or national origin. Those elected to represent the Montana Republican Party as officers or delegates should be only those persons who will actively support and campaign for the platform and nominees of the Republican Party, and who will work in harmony and cooperation with all Republican organizations.

Wayne Rusk, David Bedey, Michelle Binkley, Jason Ellsworth and Greg Overstreet refused to sign a pledge to the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform.

On March 30, 2024, a competing Lincoln Reagan dinner was held the week before the committees official annual dinner in an effort to to subvert the Central Committee.

Wayne Rusk, Jason Ellsworth, Tony Hudson, Matt Roth and Sue McCreary are current sitting Precinct Captains and have not attended a single Central Committee Meeting in 2024. However, they are running for re-election as Precinct Captains in this election.

Freedom Index Voting Records:

Wayne Rusk: 33%

Michelle Binkley: 75%

David Bedey: 50%

Jason Ellsworth: 67%

(The Freedom Index rates members of congress based on their adherence to constitutional principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, national sovereignty, and a traditional foreign policy of avoiding foreign entanglements)

The Central Committee is obligated by rule to support Republicans who will actively support and campaign for the platform and nominees of the Republican Party, and who will work in harmony and cooperation with all Republican organizations.

These candidates have refused to support and campaign for the platform and have actively worked to subvert rather than work in harmony and cooperation with this Republican organization. Therefore, the committee cannot support them.

The committee has identified and supports the following candidates who have demonstrated support for the platform by signing a pledge to the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform. They have also regularly attended committee meetings and have worked in harmony and cooperation with the committee:

STATE OFFICE:

Theresa Manzella Senate District 44

Kathy Love State Representative District 85

Robert Wallace State Representative District 86

Ron Marshall State Representative District 87

Kim Dailey State Representative District 88

COUNTY OFFICE:

Jan Wisniewski Precinct 2

Theresa Manzella Precinct 2

Jeff Jones Precinct 7

Kurt Love Precinct 11

Kathy Love Precinct 11

David B Scott Precinct 12

Monica Scott Precinct 12

Don Montgomery Precinct 17

Doug Bohn Precinct 18

Carlene Bohn Precinct 18

Steve Jackson Precinct 19

Joyce McGraw Precinct 19

Penney Howe Precinct 20

Jimmy Canton Precinct 20

Wallace Smith Precinct 21

Kathleen Smith Precinct 21

Bill Lussenheide Precinct 24

Ron Stoltz Precinct 25

We urge Republicans of Ravalli County to vote for the candidates we have vetted and who support the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform.

Thank you and God Bless,

The Ravalli County Republican Central Committee