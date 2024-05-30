From the Republican Central Committee

FROM THE RAVALLI COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE:
RULES OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY – Adopted June 10, 2023
SECTION B SUB SECTION H – Election Policy. In the choice of officers or delegates, there shall be no discrimination because of sex, race, creed, color, or national origin. Those elected to represent the Montana Republican Party as officers or delegates should be only those persons who will actively support and campaign for the platform and nominees of the Republican Party, and who will work in harmony and cooperation with all Republican organizations.
Wayne Rusk, David Bedey, Michelle Binkley, Jason Ellsworth and Greg Overstreet refused to sign a pledge to the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform.
On March 30, 2024, a competing Lincoln Reagan dinner was held the week before the committees official annual dinner in an effort to to subvert the Central Committee.
Wayne Rusk, Jason Ellsworth, Tony Hudson, Matt Roth and Sue McCreary are current sitting Precinct Captains and have not attended a single Central Committee Meeting in 2024. However, they are running for re-election as Precinct Captains in this election.
Freedom Index Voting Records:
Wayne Rusk: 33%
Michelle Binkley: 75%
David Bedey: 50%
Jason Ellsworth: 67%
(The Freedom Index rates members of congress based on their adherence to constitutional principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, national sovereignty, and a traditional foreign policy of avoiding foreign entanglements)
The Central Committee is obligated by rule to support Republicans who will actively support and campaign for the platform and nominees of the Republican Party, and who will work in harmony and cooperation with all Republican organizations.
These candidates have refused to support and campaign for the platform and have actively worked to subvert rather than work in harmony and cooperation with this Republican organization. Therefore, the committee cannot support them.
The committee has identified and supports the following candidates who have demonstrated support for the platform by signing a pledge to the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform. They have also regularly attended committee meetings and have worked in harmony and cooperation with the committee:
STATE OFFICE:
Theresa Manzella Senate District 44
Kathy Love State Representative District 85
Robert Wallace State Representative District 86
Ron Marshall State Representative District 87
Kim Dailey State Representative District 88
COUNTY OFFICE:
Jan Wisniewski Precinct 2
Theresa Manzella Precinct 2
Jeff Jones Precinct 7
Kurt Love Precinct 11
Kathy Love Precinct 11
David B Scott Precinct 12
Monica Scott Precinct 12
Don Montgomery Precinct 17
Doug Bohn Precinct 18
Carlene Bohn Precinct 18
Steve Jackson Precinct 19
Joyce McGraw Precinct 19
Penney Howe Precinct 20
Jimmy Canton Precinct 20
Wallace Smith Precinct 21
Kathleen Smith Precinct 21
Bill Lussenheide Precinct 24
Ron Stoltz Precinct 25
We urge Republicans of Ravalli County to vote for the candidates we have vetted and who support the US Constitution, the Montana Constitution and the Republican Platform.
Thank you and God Bless,
The Ravalli County Republican Central Committee
Comments
WMA says
Still waiting, Helen. Name some.
hsabin says
name some what?? Please advise…
WMA says
Name some, Helen. Thanks in advance.
hsabin says
WMQ – OR be smart and don’t give any of these individuals a vote! PROBLEM SOLVED!!
WMA – no – these folks act just like many modern DEMOCRATS! Not a good suggestion.
hsabin says
I Forgot to add – Penny Howe and Jimmy Canton (husband and wife?) allegedly list an empty lot as their home/mailing address. Are they sleeping in their car there? Sleeping bags and tent?
But then, why are they living in Missoula in a rented place? Don’t precinct captains have to live in the PRECINCT where they are the representatives for? and Penny is on the board of many committees such as the planning and parks committees in the Bitterroot. Isn’t that illegal to do? Shouldn’t she resign and allow a Bitterroot person to take her jobs?
Inquiring minds want to know as Theresa Manzella recently stated?
hsabin says
I forgot – the ones who created the score card ABOVE for Bedey, Binkley, Ellsworth and Rusk was PAID FOR BY the JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY!! PAID FOR BY THE JOHN BIRCHERS!!
GOT IT?
Of course the Birchers will give the most conservative, honest, ethical members a low rating as they do NOT seem to want anyone in the state legislature that is honest, ethical or will tell the truth. Manzella who said on public radio that she was a proud John Bircher, deliberately misled the legislature in 2021 by using John Birch materials to present a thought that if legislators voted for a convention of states Montanans would lose their second amendment rights! she knew that was NOT true as only the topics presented at the convention that can be PROPOSED to be ratified by the states are those approved by the state legislature.
But then Manzella and most of those above who are precinct captain candidates are followers of the John Birch Ideology…so you can see what their score card is worth. How about this instead: let’s compare BILLS PASSED IN THE LEGisLTURE BEtWEEN the two most senior members of the Bitterroot delegation: Bedey and Manzella: Bedey 16 out of 18 bills passed. Manzella 5 out of 17 bills passed. Who is the better legislator for the valley? And SB434 from Manzella is an attempt to upset the constitutional balance of a document that she supposedly supports and upholds, HERE: read it:
https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billhtml/SB0434.htm
One of the committee members reviewing the bill asked, won’t this cause civiilwar? Vote carefully folks.
WMA says
Or be smart. Vote for Democrats and avoid all this venomous infighting.