Hearings – Hamilton Annexation, Zoning Request

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS



BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION AND HAMILTON

CITY COUNCIL



Zoning Request 2024-02 & Annexation Petition 2024-02 – A request by Bradford P. Larkin to annex a tract of land and to establish a zoning designation of Single-Family Residential (RS). The property is addressed as 1201 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT and legally described as:

A tract of land in SE¼ NE¾ Section 36, Township 6 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, described as follows:

Beginning at the point of intersection of the westerly line of Second Street and the south line of Bailey Avenue in the Edgemont Addition of Town of Hamilton, Montana, according to the recorded plat; thence from said point of beginning S.16°45’ West 110.0 feet; thence west and parallel to Bailey Avenue 140.0 feet to projected easterly line of an alley in Block 1, Edgemont Addition; thence N.16°45’ East 110.0 feet to south line of Bailey Avenue; thence east 140.0 feet to point of beginning, as recorded in Book 134 Deeds page 310.

TOGETHER WITH all water,· water rights , ditches, dams, flumes and easements appurtenant to said lands or usually had and enjoyed with the same.

SUBJECT TO any restrictions, reservations, exceptions or easements and rights of way of record or apparent on the premises.

The purpose of these public hearings is to consider the proposed annexation petition and zone map amendment request.

The Hamilton Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on this matter Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5:30 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, 2nd Floor, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings on the zone map amendment request and annexation petition on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings at Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Second Floor, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrud@cityofhamilton.net; comments after the meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting the Planning Department.

BS 5-29, 6-5-24.