By Grace Wilson, Stevensville

To all my Democrat friends: Perhaps there was a time when the Democratic party had some worthwhile statements in their platform, or at least were worth considering. That has changed over time, especially the past few years, and has become an all-out socialist-communist party instead of one that represents our American constitution. Since it has changed so drastically, perhaps it is time for you to change also. Maybe you have voted the Democratic ticket all your life, but it is OK to change. It really is alright to support and vote for the Republicans running for office. Thankfully, not all Democrats are believing the lies being pushed at us through main stream news, that socialism-communism is a good thing.

Remember how we fought against communism all these years? Remember the death camps, the Berlin Wall and complete government control? Consider Russia, North Korea, China, Cuba, and now Venezuela. Is that what you want America to become? Is that how you want to live?

If you enjoy your freedom of the American way of life, you really have no choice but to change and vote Republican. Please, do open your eyes to what is really happening here in the United States. Thankfully, a lot of folks are realizing that those running for president on the Democratic ticket are determined to not only control the country, but to control you.

It isn’t a question of whether or not you like President Trump. The question you need to ask yourself is whether you want to live under communist control or have your freedom. That is your choice. I do hope you will choose freedom. You will be glad you did and so will America.