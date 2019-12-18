Stevensville council approves budget

After vehemently advocating for a 3% decrease in both the water and sewer rates for months, Stevensville Town Council President Steve Gibson declined to make a motion to that effect even though the matter was on the agenda at last week’s meeting. As a result, no action was taken on the agenda item.

Nearly six months into the fiscal year, the council finally approved its FY 2019-2020 budget, minus the proposed Police Department salaries and wages matrix.

Several budget amendments for the previous year’s budget were approved. According to Finance Officer Robert Underwood, the amendments were necessary to correct some line items that were overspent and required an amendment to change the amount of the previous appropriations. One that was not approved by the council would have transferred funds from the General Fund to the Ambulance Fund. That amendment died due to a lack of second and a later attempt to reconsider it failed on a 2 to 1 vote.

The council voted unanimously to vacate the 40-foot alley running through Block 17, Lots 3 through 18, and establishing an easement.

Although there was some discussion about amending the town’s Personnel Policy, concerning bullying and a change in the discrimination clause, no motion was made and the council moved on to other considerations.

The coucil also voted to hire Jennifer Cote of Cote & Associates CPAs to conduct some audit work for the town covering the months when Mayor Brandon Dewey was acting as finance officer.

The council unanimously approved a bill establishing billing policies and procedures for municipal water and sewer.

Bills for the previous month will be mailed out on the 5th of each month. The customer has 15 days to pay the bill or sign a payment agreement. If no payment is received in thirty days, the water will be disconnected.

This was the last official meeting of the council as it is currently configured. Steve Gibson and Patrick Shourd will be stepping and Jaime Williams and Bob Michalson will join Robin Holcomb and Dempsey Vick on the council.