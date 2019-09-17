Floodplain Permit Application – Schaefer

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River on Parcel #1234400, located at 1529 Old Darby Road, Hamilton, MT. The project will install a replacement culvert in a wet area located within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The project is located on Old Darby Road on the east side of the river, approximately 1 mile south of Sleeping Child Road, in the NE ¼ Section 36, Township 5 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The applicant is Charlene Schaefer. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday October 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-11)

