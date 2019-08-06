Sweet but incomplete

By Frank Novotny, Victor

That was certainly a sweet letter from Mrs. Thomas, Lights for Liberty. Now, as Paul Harvey might say, here’s the rest of the story. Do you like modern Western Civilization or do you prefer a primitive civilization? If you prefer a primitive civilization, just continue to flood America with these aliens who do not share our culture and will turn large parts of America into the same piles of poopoo from whence they came.

Take your choice. As I am fond of saying, they are God’s children, too. And, I love them and want them to be happy in their homeland, for it is manifest, they most assuredly do not belong here.