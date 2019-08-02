Road work to begin in Stevensville August 5

Beginning on August 5, 2019, the Montana Department of Transportation and Schellinger Construction will be undertaking pavement preservation night work in Stevensville on US 93 from the McCalla Creek Bridge to approximately ¾ miles north of Kootenai Creek Road.

After completing that section, crews will move to Eastside Highway/Main Street from 1.2 miles south of Stevensville to 1-mile northwest of town. Construction on both roadways is expected to take about two weeks.

“Pavement preservation” covers a range of techniques used to keep Montana roads in good condition; this project include milling, paving, and chip sealing.

“Roads in truly bad shape require more money, time and resources to fix up,” said Matt Straub, MDT Engineering Project Manager. “Pavement preservation keeps roads from falling into serious disrepair, extending the life of roads with minimal investment and disruptions.”

To accommodate members of community and traveling public, construction activity will occur at night between of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Residents living near construction zones should prepare for 2-3 days temporary nighttime disturbances. Crews will not be working Friday and Saturday evenings to accommodate community activity in downtown Stevensville.

Motorists traveling in the construction zone should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and reduced speeds. US 93 will have single-lane, two-way traffic in the construction zone. Single-lane closures, one-way traffic, and pilot cars will be in effect for work on the Eastside Highway/Main Street.

Traffic on both routes will return to normal configurations to the extent possible during daytime hours but motorists should expect reduced speeds 24-hours a day.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention in work zones. With decreased visibility at night, crew members working on the road can be harder to see. Planning extra travel time is recommended, as is finding alternative routes where feasible.

Members of the public are encouraged to sign-up for regular construction updates by texting “Stevi” to 555-888 or emailingmelissas@strategies360.com.

To learn more about construction happening near Stevensville this summer, visit: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/stevi/.