Boycott this movie

By Dee Gibney, Hamilton

There is a new movie being promoted that anyone on the left, and those who dislike President Trump, if they have any humanity, should avoid and boycott. It is called “The Hunt” and it is right out of Nazi Germany. How far will the left go to be racist and haters? This movie is about the left and Trump haters who kill those who do not agree with their thinking for sport.

Let us compare the Left’s thinking in this movie to the Nazis’. Nazis considered many people to be sub-human like the Jews, Poles, Slavic people and Blacks. They next built concentration camps in places like Dachau and Auschwitz and killed millions of those who did not agree with them or were considered sub-human. This movie promotes the same thing–killing those who are considered sub-human and those who love the Constitution and are Christian Conservatives, these are the ones being hunted. This is racism at its worse, killing those that don’t agree with your ideology. Yet the left claim they hate racism. This movie shows how the left are the real racists and haters. Isn’t it bad enough that the left want to kill innocent babies before and after birth?

And yes, my husband and I have been to Dachau and Auschwitz and saw the inhumanity to man. It was enough to make anyone with even an ounce of decency realize how evil and sick the Nazis were to those they hated. You quickly become aware that this evilness should never happen again. These Nazis elevated themselves above everyone else because of their beliefs.

Isn’t it also strange in this movie it shows horrific bloody deaths from the left killing with guns they claim they SO HATE!

The left always states how they want guns taken away and in this movie it shows them violently killing others. The movie glorifies and idolizes those who are killing! It is just like Nazi Germany – they took the guns away then killed those who they did not like. This is also socialism at its worse. Why would those who assert they hate violence promote such evil actions?

I seriously question the timing of the release of this movie right before a volatile election. Could there be a connection?

The scariest part of this movie is how many people will take this to heart and really start killing! Why would you who declare you hate violence encourage such violence? I suggest if you don’t want a blood bath in this country send a message and boycott this movie. If you promote it and go, you who are on the left are the cause of gun violence, not the innocent people who own guns and are respectful of them and don’t hurt others! We have the second amendment for a reason, to protect us from those who would want to harm us. This movie is a good example why we need to keep our guns and we are!