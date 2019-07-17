Bitterroot Star

Two Stevensville council members resign

Two Stevensville Town Council members tendered their resignations on Tuesday, July 16. Resignation letters were submitted by council president Bob Michalson and newly appointed member Jim Crews.

Bob Michalson’s letter stated: “I can no longer sit idle and watch the Criminal Activity being carried on within the Town Hall of Stevensville, Mt.”

James Crews’ letter stated: “I cannot remain a member of a local government organization where truthfulness, compliance with local resolutions, ordinances, state and federal law are not a cherished attribute.”

Both letters stated the resignations were effective immediately.

