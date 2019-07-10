Gun rights

By Frank Novotny, Captain, U.S. Army, retired, Victor

Having just received some e-mails showing Democrat representatives advocating gun confiscation, I think it may behoove citizens to ask the following questions of their “representatives”, especially RINOs, Democrats, socialists and Communists (like one U.S. Senator re-elected by lefty looney Montanans):

1. Did you take an oath to support and defend The U.S.Constitution?

2. Do you understand the meaning of the words “Shall not be infringed”?

3. Do you understand that the Founding Fathers recognized this God given right for the specific purpose of enabling the citizenry to terminate evil politicians with extreme prejudice?

4. Do you understand the our freedom from an oppressive government was won with the very same weapons that the military used?

Were it not for firearms in the hands of the colonists, we would still be kissing the queen’s fanny.