Stevi council errs in stopping meeting for lack of town clerk

Misinterpreting state law, the Stevensville Town Council abruptly adjourned its latest town council meeting without conducting any business last week, claiming that council cannot meet without the Town Clerk being present. Town Clerk Audree Tribbensee recently resigned due to what she called a hostile work environment created by council members. The Town’s Chief Finance Officer, April Van Tassel, has also resigned, effective last Friday, May 17. She too, told the Bitterroot Star that her resignation had to do with a hostile work environment created by some council members. Remaining Deputy Clerk Denise Philley has also submitted her intention to retire in October.

“I could bail them out, I suppose, but I’m not going to,” said Philley. “They brought this on themselves and they will have to deal with it.” She said the current Council members have had ample opportunity to correct the situation but have apparently chosen not to.

Although applications are being accepted for the recently vacated job of Finance Officer, Mayor Brandon Dewey has refused so far to advertise for another town clerk.

“I can’t see putting anyone else in the position while the hostile work environment goes unaddressed,” said Dewey.

At the last meeting, Council president Bob Michalson moved immediately to adjourn the meeting “on account of the fact that we don’t have a stated Clerk as required by state law and after being in Bozeman last week for three days we were told by every member of the MMIA staff that we cannot hold an official meeting until you have a stated Clerk here or Denise.”

“I’m sorry Brandon, but that’s the law,” he said. “We are only going by what Dan Clark and Angela Simonson told us. You should call Angela in the morning, she’s waiting for your call.”

Mayor Dewey responded, saying, “So, the business of Stevensville grinds to a halt because our clerk left under hostile circumstances.”

Councilor Robin Holcomb said she had to agree with Michalson.

“From what we were told we cannot hold a meeting without a clerk taking minutes. We asked if audio would work and were told no. We were told that as soon as roll is called and the Pledge of Allegiance is made, we must adjourn. We cannot have a meeting by law without a clerk,” said Holcomb.

Michalson chimed in, saying, “This is not on us folks, this is state law.”

Mayor Dewey asked for public comment on the motion but Michalson insisted that the vote be taken. The three councilors then voted to adjourn and the meeting was over.

The Bitterroot Star contacted Dan Clark at the Local Government Center at MSU immediately following the meeting to inquire about holding meetings without a clerk. According to Clark, there