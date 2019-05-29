RFQ – Airport Engineering Consultant

RAVALLI COUNTY AIRPORT – REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Ravalli County is soliciting statements of qualifications and experience (SOQ) to be used in selecting a Principal Consultant to provide Airport Engineering Services for the Ravalli County Airport, in Hamilton, Montana. The contract for consulting services will be for all airport related engineering services and will be for a five year period. The services to be provided include but are not limited to the planning, coordination, contract administration, accounting, engineering and incidental services for a Pavement Maintenance project.

Selection criteria contained in the FAA Advisory Circular 150/5100-14D, will be applied in the following order of importance:

1. Recent experience in similar projects and airports

2. Quality of previous projects

3. Qualifications of key personnel

4. Capability of performing the projects

5. Capability of meeting deadlines, schedules, and budgets

6. Reputation and reference

7. Familiarity with and experience at Ravalli County Airport

8. Affirmative action program

Upon review of the submitted material, Ravalli County may select a consultant based on the submitted material, or may request qualified applicants to present to the Board of Commissioners. Firm consulting fees will be negotiated, utilizing an independent cost estimate as necessary, for the services to be performed under an FAA grant as approved by the FAA. This contract is subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 (Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity) and to the provisions of Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 26 (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation). DBE firms are encouraged to submit. To be considered for these services, please provide six (6) copies, plus one (1) unbound to allow copying, of the data requested no later than 5:00 p.m. on or before June 12, 2019. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked “Statement of Qualifications – Airport Engineering Services.” The Statement of Qualifications should not exceed 30 pages, single sided including resumes and appendices. Questions or comments and submittals should be addressed to Glenda Wiles, Ravalli County Commission, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840. Phone 406-375-6500.

Jeff Burrows, Chairman Ravalli County Commission

