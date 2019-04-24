Phillips resigns from Stevensville town council

Stevensville’s town hall has been plagued by bitter disputes between the Stevensville Town Council and the Mayor’s office. Town Clerk Audrey Tribbensee recently resigned due to what she called “harassment and bullying” by council members. Now the council’s newest member, Jerry Phillips, has tendered his resignation effective April 18, 2019.

In his resignation letter, Phillips stated, “Due to the continued in-fighting within the Town of Stevensville, I feel that I cannot be an effective council member. As I stood alone, I have tried to overlook the contention that has been going on. I thought I could make a difference for the Town of Stevensville. Now that I have received threats for not doing what some in the community wanted me to do, I have no other choice but to resign.”

According to the agenda for this Thursday, April 25, the council will discuss procedural guidelines and interview questions for council candidates.

Some other agenda items include council reconsideration of the approval of the mayor’s Employee Reorganization Plan; restricting access to Town of Stevensville work areas; potential benefits of consolidating the office of Town Clerk and Finance Officer into one office, with the addition of a Deputy Clerk; direction to the mayor to not use zero-based budgeting during the next budget process, and rescinding Resolution 444, the town’s recently approved Code of Conduct.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the town hall.