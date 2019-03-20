Hearing on OPLB Program – Astle Ranch

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing for a conservation easement proposed through Ravalli County’s Open Lands Bond Program. The proposal is known as the Astle Ranch Application and is composed of four parcels totaling 222 acres. The properties are on Logan Lane and Cash Nichols Road to the Southeast of Stevensville

The applicants are Doug & Janis Astle, with Bitterroot Land Trust acting as the Sponsoring Organization. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. Submit email comments to: planning@rc.mt.gov, and questions can be asked by phone at 375-6530.

The BCC will conduct a public hearing on this proposal on Monday, April 15th, 2019, at 9:00am in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the County administrative building, located at 215 South 4th Street, in Hamilton. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision.

