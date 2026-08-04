Red Sox end season at state

The Bitterroot Red Sox American Legion 2026 baseball season concluded in Dillon at the Class A State tournament on Friday, July 31. Red Sox players Jude Widmer (left) and Cash Lawrence (right), were both selected to the All-State team along with Boedy Tadvick. Photo by Hope Earp.



by Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Red Sox 2026 Legion baseball season came to an end last week at the 2026 Montana/Alberta Class A State tournament. The tournament was held in Dillon from July 29 through August 2.

The Red Sox played three games at state. They lost their first game to the Dillon Cubs 4-5, defeated the Great Falls Chargers 16-2 in their second, and were knocked out after a 0-4 loss to the Belgrade Bandits.

The Red Sox logged another successful year. They finished the season with an impressive 39-4 record, were the Class A West District champions, and qualified for the state tournament.

All State/All Conference

Due to their success this season, many Bitterroot Red Sox players were selected for Montana/Alberta American Legion Class A West All-Conference and All-State honors.

The following Red Sox players were named to the All-State team: Cash Lawrence, Boedy Tadvick, and Jude Widmer.

The following Red Sox players were named to the All-Conference team: Jackson Lubke, Chase Wagner, and Landon Ekin.

The following Red Sox players were given Honorable Mention recognition: Brady DeMoss and Bridger Huddleston.

State game recaps

Red Sox 4, Dillon Cubs 5

The Red Sox played the host team, the Dillon Cubs, in their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday, July 29. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Red Sox weren’t able to rally and lost 4-5. Both sides had strong pitching; the Red Sox only gave up six hits, while the Cubs allowed only four. At the plate for the Red Sox, Jude “Take a Sad Song and Make it Better” Widmer hit a three-run triple. Joe “The Show” Hixon went 2-for-2, scored a run, and had an RBI, and “The Thrill of the”Chase Wagner went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Red Sox 16, Great Falls Chargers 2

The Red Sox rallied in their second game at state on Thursday, July 30, as they defeated the Great Falls Chargers 16-2 in five innings. Red Sox pitcher Cash “Money” Lawrence only allowed one hit and struck out six batters to get the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Boedy “Zen Master” Tadvick hit a three-run home run. “Hey” Jude Widmer went 3 for 4, scored two runs and had four RBIs. Lawrence and “Action” Jackson Lubke both went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had an RBI.

Red Sox 0, Belgrade Bandits 4

The Red Sox lost to the Belgrade Bandits 0-4 in their final game at state and were eliminated from the tournament on Friday, July 31. The Red Sox pitchers only gave up four runs on nine hits, but the Red Sox were unable to generate enough offense to make up the difference. For the Red Sox, Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer went 2 for 3. Brady “The Boss” DeMoss, Chase “The Dream” Wagner, and Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston each had a hit.