Notice to creditors – Ebsen

Megan S. Winderl
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 218-4888
MeganW@cwlawmt.com
Pleadings@cwlawmt.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of BONNIE MARIE EBSEN,
Deceased.
Probate No. DR-41-2026-5
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Heidi M. Ebsen, the Personal Representative, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus St. 3rd FL, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 7th day of January, 2026
/s/Heidi M. Ebsen
Personal Representative
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/Megan S. Winderl
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