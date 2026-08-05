Notice of trustee’s sale – Ravalli Co. lot

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE



TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on December 08, 2026, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Front Door of the Ravalli County Judicial Building, located at, 205 Bedford Street Hamilton, MT 59840, the following described real property, situated in Ravalli County, Montana:

The S½ of Lot 1, Block 17, Sunnyside Orchards No. 4, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded March 1, 1910.

Deed Ref: 541594

Commonly known as: 4564 Hoover Lane, Stevensville , MT 59870

Tara Jean Keppel, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property to First American Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Thomas E. Spencer, as Beneficiary, by Montana Trust Indenture dated August 01, 2022, and recorded August 01, 2022, as Document No. 778402. The Beneficial interest is currently held by Thomas E. Spencer. Flying S Title and Escrow of Montana, Inc., is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Ravalli County, Montana.

Tara Jean Keppel has defaulted in the performance of said Montana Trust Indenture by failing to pay the entire unpaid principal balance together with accrued interest and other charges due and payable in full on or before June 1, 2026, per an unrecorded modification dated April 30, 2026. As of July 22, 2026 there is due and owing on the loan an unpaid principal balance of $253,663.09, accrued interest in the amount of $2,710.37, plus Extension Fees in the amount of $50,000.00 and a Due In Full Late Fee of $25,637.35, for a total amount due of $332,010.81. Interest accrues on the Note at the rate of 5% per annum with a per diem rate of $34.75 after July 22, 2026. Interest continues to accrue. All delinquencies are now due together with any late charges, advances to protect the security, and fees and costs associated with this foreclosure.

The Beneficiary anticipates and may disperse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantors. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligation secured by the Montana Trust Indenture. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any.

Beneficiary has elected and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation.

The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash at the time of sale. The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale.

The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, at any time prior to the Trustee’s Sale, may pay to the Beneficiary to the successor in interest to the Beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Montana Trust Indenture and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default.

The scheduled Trustee’s sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to fifteen (15) days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to one-hundred twenty (120) days by public proclamation at least every thirty (30) days.

DATED: July 21, 2026

By: /s/ Rae Albert,Assistant Secretary for Flying S Title and Escrow of Montana, Inc. c/o Title Financial Specialty Services PO Box 339, Blackfoot, ID 83221 STATE OF Idaho ) SS. COUNTY OF Bingham).

On this July 21, 2026, before me, a Notary Public in and for said State, personally appeared Rae Albert, known or identified to me, to be the Assistant Secretary of Flying S Title and Escrow of Montana, Inc., who is named as the Successor Trustee in the above described Montana Trust Indenture and executed the instrument on behalf of said Successor Trustee, and acknowledged to me that said Successor Trustee executed the same.

/s/Allison Spencer

Notary Public of Idaho

Residing at: Blackfoot, Idaho

Commission Expires: 06-23-2029