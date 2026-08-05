Lien – Triplett

Teagan Triplett: Notice is now given, that, pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, et seq, and the contract you signed, the contents of your storage unit number 18 is now subject to operator’s lien. Unless the accrued balance is paid in full before noon August 6, 2026, the contents will be sold at MT93 Storage, Victor, MT 59875, on August 10, 2026 at 10am.

Christopher Clark: Notice is now given, that, pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, et seq, and the contract you signed, the contents of your storage unit number 53 is now subject to operator’s lien. Unless the accrued balance is paid in full before noon August 6, 2026, the contents will be sold at MT93 Storage, Victor, MT 59875, on August 10, 2026 at 10am.