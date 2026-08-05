Bitterroot Conservation District Adopted Rules and Appendix

Pursuant to MCA 75-7-117, The Bitterroot Conservation District is required to adopt rules setting standards and guidelines for projects and exclusions within their district that meet, exceed, or are not covered by the minimum standards as found in Administrative Rule 36.2.4.

The 2025 State Legislator adopted SB10, which extended the timeline associated with the review of emergency notifications when there has been a governor declared state of emergency. The Bitterroot Conservation District will modify its adopted rules according to the 2025 State Legislator mandate concerning the Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act (310 Law) as governed by the administration of the district’s stream permitting program and additionally is proposing to add an appendix to its adopted rules. All other changes are formatting changes designed to make the adopted rules easier to use and understand.

A hearing will be held on the 8th of September 2026, 6:30 pm, 1709 North First Street, Hamilton, to provide an opportunity for the public to present views and submit written comments on the adopted rules. Copies of the adopted rules are available by contacting the district at 406-361-6181 and/or visit the BCD website at www.bitterrootcd.org. Written comments must be submitted to the district by 4:00 p.m. on September 7th, 2026.