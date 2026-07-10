Young patriots helped veterans prepare Stevi for Fourth of July

by Mike Hudgins

On a warm July morning, American flags made their way down Stevensville’s Main Street one light pole at a time. Veterans from American Legion Post 94 climbed ladders to secure them overhead while preschoolers from Sapphire Early Learning Center waited below, waving their flags and eagerly handing up the next one as they prepared Main Street for Independence Day.

Veterans from American Legion Post 94 bring preschoolers from Sapphire Early Learning Center along to hoist American flags on Main Street in Stevensville ahead of July Fourth celebrations. American Legion members from left to right: Chuck Burgmeier, Roy Miller and Dennis Lenahan. Photo by Mike Hudgins.

Some children eagerly carried bundles of flags from pole to pole while others waited patiently below the ladders, watching each American flag rise above the sidewalk. A few practiced the Pledge of Allegiance they had recently learned. Others excitedly talked about fireworks and cupcakes. Together, the veterans and preschoolers worked their way down Main Street, one flag at a time.

For the children, it was another weekly field trip. For the veterans, it was an opportunity to share a tradition that has become part of Stevensville’s Fourth of July celebration while teaching the next generation about service, citizenship and respect for the American flag.

The partnership grew out of conversations between American Legion Post 94 Commander Bob Spitzer and Sapphire Early Learning Center Director Kelsey Mahan after Spitzer visited the school to speak with students about the history of the American flag, patriotism and good citizenship. During those discussions, Mahan suggested the children might enjoy helping place the flags that line Main Street before Independence Day. The idea quickly took shape.

Spitzer said involving young children made the annual tradition even more meaningful.

“It’s teaching the kids a little bit about the flag,” he said.

He hopes experiences like this leave a lasting impression, giving children an early appreciation for the flag and the community they call home. While placing flags along Main Street may seem like a simple task, he believes those small acts of service help build a stronger sense of patriotism and civic pride.

“I think we see that lacking today,” Spitzer said. “We’re trying to teach them a little bit about it and hopefully help bring it back.”

Trinity Umland, a teacher at Sapphire Early Learning Center, said the outing reflected the school’s philosophy of connecting classroom lessons with real-world experiences.

“We try to do a field trip every week, depending on our theme,” Umland said. “We saw them putting up flags, so we reached out and asked if the kids could help. They were very excited to do it.”

Umland said activities like this help reinforce what students are learning in class by giving them an opportunity to participate in their community. Working alongside Legion members also gave the children a chance to interact with local veterans and see how volunteers help prepare Stevensville for the July Fourth celebration.

Throughout the morning, the children remained fully engaged. Some carefully handed flags to Legion members standing atop ladders. Others carried supplies down the sidewalk or gathered around to watch each flag secured in place. Veterans answered questions, offered encouragement and thanked the children for their help as they worked toward Veterans Memorial Park.

As the event concluded, Legion members gathered the children for a short recognition ceremony. Each child received a certificate recognizing their participation, a small American flag and a patriotic coloring book before posing for a group photo beneath the rows of freshly raised flags. The presentation gave Legion members an opportunity to thank the children for their help and recognize the role they played in preparing Main Street for the community’s Independence Day celebration.

Spitzer said he hopes the partnership becomes an annual tradition.

“We’ll see if maybe next year we can do it again,” he said.

For Spitzer, the morning carried a personal meaning as well. As the father of seven children and grandfather of 14 grandchildren, he said spending time with young people is one of the most rewarding parts of being involved in the American Legion. He hopes experiences like this encourage children to remain involved in their communities as they grow older.

By the time the last flag had been raised, Main Street was ready for Stevensville’s Independence Day celebration. More importantly, a group of young children had experienced firsthand that patriotism isn’t only something learned in a classroom or spoken during the Pledge of Allegiance. Sometimes, it begins by lending a hand to neighbors and taking part in a tradition that has brought a community together, and will for years to come.