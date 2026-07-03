by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

The Sheep Creek proposition has met with significant, meaningful, comments from both the public at large and several well informed public interest groups. As a result the proponents have seen or proposed changes in their internal structure as well as public presentations.



The deafening silence has been broken only by attempts to further justify the Proposition. They have been successive failures. Public disclosure of the activities of financial power bases increasing investments in and extensive advertising in respect to Rare Earth Mining reflect a change in approach that increased pressures at greater levels promoting Rare Earth Mining.

Suddenly, the Trump Administration has requested a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Montana that would deny the State the right to oppose certain activities on lands under Federal Jurisdiction. The Governor has been asked to endorse that MOU.



If the Governor refuses to sign the MOU, would it be a complete surprise for Pres. Trump to issue an Executive Order authorizing activities, including the Sheep Creek proposition, of Federal Lands within the State of Montana? Justification would be, of course, national security.

One might think, possibly expect, that a decision has been made to shift the responsibility for such an approval to a level demonstrated by a Presidential

Executive Order. All responsibility that local agencies would face upon approval will have been removed.

Once more the control of those beyond public reach will have resulted in the

general public financing their profits.

WHERE’S THE EQUITY, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND INTEGRITY?

THINK ABOUT IT AND ACT UPON THE RESULTS.



IT’S A TROJAN HORSE.