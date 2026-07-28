Town of Stevi – public comment on budget, wages, salaries



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, PRELIMINARY BUDGET, WAGES & SALARIES FOR THE FY26-27 AND BUDGET AMENDMENTS FOR FY25-26. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2026 @ 6:30PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on AUGUST 12, 2026, at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the preliminary Budget and the Wages & Salaries for FY26-27 and Budget Amendments for FY25/26.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget, wages & salaries and budget amendments. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email to townclerk@townofstevesnville.gov or mail to: Town of Stevensville, Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on August 12, 2026. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk