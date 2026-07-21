Top-Seeded Red Sox prepare to host district tournament

Bitterroot Red Sox pitcher Chase “The Dream” Wagner. Photo by Hope Earp.

by Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Red Sox senior team (19-year-olds and under) will host the 2026 Class A West District Tournament in Hamilton on July 23–26. There are seven teams in the district: the Bitterroot Red Sox, Cranbrook Bandits, Mission Valley Mariners, Missoula Mavericks A, Libby Loggers, Kalispell Lakers, and Glacier Twins.

The Red Sox are the top seed in the tournament, having finished the regular season with a 35-2 regular season record and a 23-1 conference record. The Red Sox play their first game on Friday, July 24, at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Libby Loggers/Missoula Mavericks game. For more information go to www.montanalegionbaseball.org/west-a.

The top two teams from the Class A West District Tournament will qualify for the Class A State Tournament, which is in Dillon on July 29–August 2.

Red Sox roundup

The Red Sox finished the regular season strong and won all seven of their games last week. As before, I’m channeling my inner Chris Berman and giving the Red Sox players some fun nicknames.

Red Sox 11, Missoula Mavericks A 5; Red Sox 17, Missoula Mavs A 1

On Tuesday, July 14, the Red Sox hosted the Missoula Mavericks A squad in a doubleheader. In the first game the Red Sox trailed 4-5 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning, then scored seven straight runs to win 11-5. At the plate for the Red Sox, Boedy “and Soul” Tadvick went 2 for 3, scored two runs, had three RBIs and hit a home run. Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer went 3 for 4, scored three runs, and had an RBI, and Chase “The Dream” Wagner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

In the second game, the Red Sox won 17-1 in five innings. Red Sox pitcher Jackson “All You Need is” Lubke struck out eight batters to get the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Widmer went 2 for 4, had four RBIs, and hit a home run. Lubke went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and Joe “Say it Ain’t So” Hixon went 3 for 3, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Red Sox 7, Butte Miners 4

On Thursday, July 16, the Red Sox defeated the Butte Miners 7-4 in Butte in five innings. For the Red Sox, Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer went 1 for 2 with three RBIs. Boedy “and Soul” Tadvick went 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Chase “The Dream” Wagner went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Libby Loggers 4; Red Sox 17, Libby Loggers 5

On Saturday, July 18, the Red Sox played the Libby Loggers in a doubleheader in Libby. In the first game, the Red Sox won 10-4. At the plate for the Red Sox, Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston went 4 for 4, scored two runs and had an RBI. Cash “Johnny” Lawrence went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Joe “Say it Ain’t So” Hixon hit a two-run home run.

In the second game, the Red Sox won 17-5. Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer went 1 for 2, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Jackson “All You Need is” Lubke went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Conner “The Mighty” Quinn went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Cranbrook Bandits 1; Red Sox 4, Cranbrook Bandits 0

On Sunday, July 19, the Red Sox crossed international borders and played a doubleheader with the Cranbrook Bandits. In the first game the Red Sox won 10-1. Red Sox pitcher Cash “Johnny” Lawrence struck out nine batters and got the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Joe “Say it Ain’t So” Hixon hit a solo home run, and Boedy “and Soul” Tadvick went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

In the second game, the Red Sox won 4-0. Red Sox pitcher Landon “The Beacon” Ekin struck out nine batters and got the complete game win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Tadvick went 3 for 4 and scored a run. Lawrence went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Conner “The Mighty” Quinn went 2 for 3 with an RBI.