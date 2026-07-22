TO:  Roger Mitchell

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

My apologies for the delayed response. My time is taken in consideration of the Sheep Creek Proposition. First things First.

My response to your comment is a sentence at a time.

….“ambiguous as to be practically meaningless.” The question here is Why? The response is that specificity narrows while ambiguity broadens and is accordingly, inclusive. My intent was to express the desire to include everyone, generally speaking.

“Nowhere do you actually say what the problem is except to blame complacency”.

I rest my case.

“What is the ‘religion’ which you identify as the cause of this.” My understanding is that the term “religion” includes, in part, the consideration that it includes the “binding together or gathering in respect to a belief.” My use of the term was intended to express the presence of a collective following as a result of complacency. The use was admittedly abstract but specific in the use. Sorry you missed that.

“What does the ‘faith’ you mention look like and how does it manifest itself.” The extent of complacency constitutes a Faith in terms of its expression. A following based on a common belief or concept. The manifestation is evident in the decline of the sovereignty of our Republic.

“What must be done……”. This is the part where the reader may feel some discomfort because it places upon them the requirement that they recognize past and current events, the effects of those events and the intent present. Having recognized the process involved, it is assumed that a conclusion would result and a reaction justified.

The most positive reaction is to observe the results and apply appropriate remedies. My feeling is that the general public has grown so comfortable resting on the successes of those preceding them that they feel no need, or see the responsibility, to defend those successes.

Again an abstraction in that the “cure” for the problem is so complex that it has a strong similarity to the use of chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer. The construction of my statement, in general, was such that it was felt that the reader would understand the reference.

Your closing comment is without merit and justifies no response other than to observe that what I write comes from the heart and is intended to be constructive in any result.

Society has problems and you will find those responsible in a mirror.

Thank you for your time