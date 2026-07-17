The state of Americanism in schools

by Bob Spitzer, Commander, American Legion Post 94, Stevensville

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending the presentation of the American Legion Merit Awards to several outstanding eighth-grade students. After meeting those young men and women, I wrote that I believed our future was in good hands. I still believe that.

Those students impressed me with their character, respect, and potential. They reminded me that today’s youth are capable of great things when given the opportunity and encouragement.

At the same time, I have a concern.

As a veteran and Commander of American Legion Post 94, I wonder if we are spending enough time teaching Americanism and citizenship in our schools. I am not speaking about politics. I am speaking about an understanding of our nation’s history, the Constitution, the meaning of our flag, and the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to preserve our freedoms.

Young people don’t value what they have never had the opportunity to learn. That is not a criticism of our students. In fact, my experience tells me just the opposite. Given the chance, they are eager to listen, ask thoughtful questions, and become involved.

Teaching Americanism is not about telling our children that America has always been perfect. It is about helping them understand that freedom carries both privileges and responsibilities. It is about honoring those who served, respecting those with whom we may disagree, and recognizing that every generation has a role in preserving our republic.

Perhaps this responsibility belongs not only to our schools but to all of us. Parents, grandparents, veterans, civic organizations, churches, and neighbors all have something valuable to share. A story told by a veteran, a lesson about the Constitution, or a simple explanation of why we stand for the National Anthem can leave a lasting impression on a young person.

The students I met convinced me that our future is indeed in good hands. Our responsibility is to place in those hands not only knowledge, but also an appreciation for the blessings and responsibilities of being an American.