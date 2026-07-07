Summons by publication – Young

Honorable Scott E. Burlingham

Justice of the Peace

205 Bedford Street

Suite E

Hamilton, MT 59840



IN THE JUSTICE COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY, MONTANA BEFORE THE HONORABLE SCOTT E. BURLINGHAM, JUSTICE OF THE PEACE



REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SAPPHIRE,

PLAINTIFF,

V.

CODY YOUNG,

AND ALL OTHER TENANTS,

DEFENDANT.



Case No.: CV-610-2026-0000764



SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION



THE STATE OF MONTANA TO:



Cody Young

643 Grantsdale Road, Unit #13

Hamilton, Montana 59840



STATEMENT OF OBJECT OF ACTION: The above-captioned action is a Cause of Action against you relating to the possessory interest that you claim in the real property LOCATED AT



643 Grantsdale Road, Unit #13

Hamilton, Montana 59840



Plaintiff demands relief which consists partially of excluding you from said possessory interest.



YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the office of the above-entitled Justice of the Peace, a copy of which is herewith served upon you. In the event that you deny any or all of the material facts stated in the complaint, you must file your written answer together with a $30.00 answer fee for each Defendant with the above-entitled Court, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff or attorney at the address as shown on the Complaint.



The answer must contain a denial of any or all of the material facts stated in the Complaint that the Defendant believes to be untrue, and also a statement, in plain or direct manner, of any other facts constituting a defense. Any matter not denied shall be deemed admitted. If you fail to answer or assert a counterclaim with five (5) days after service of the Complaint and Summons, the Plaintiff may request entry of default judgement against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.



Dated June 29, 2026.



/s/Honorable Scott E. Burlingham

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

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