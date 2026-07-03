Star Rebuttal – 6/25/26

by Andy Larsen, Hamilton

Ecclesiastes 1:9 – “There is nothing new under the sun.”

History itself is replete with those who didn’t believe in the truth of Scriptures and still affirmed Jesus’ resurrection. One example would be Publius Cornelius Tacitus, (c. 56 – 120 AD.), a Roman senator and historian. In his Annals (15.44) – “ . . . Nero fastened the guilt and inflicted the most exquisite tortures on a class hated for their abominations, called Christians by the populace. Christus, from whom the name had its origin, suffered the extreme penalty during the reign of Tiberius at the hands of one of our procurators, Pontius Pilate, and a most mischievous superstition, thus checked for the moment, again broke out not only in Judea, the first source of evil, but even in Rome . . .”.

When the historical detractors actually prove the accounts of Scripture, one should try a new tactic to disprove Scripture. It was tried and failed over two thousand years ago. It didn’t work then and it still doesn’t work.

A June 17th editorial in the Bitterroot Star stated that, “There is a correlation between believing something on faith, such as the Bible, and being gullible and blind to the truth . . .”.

Believing in the truth of Scriptures and their historical accounts are valid, reasonable and logical when the eyewitnesses themselves show such dramatic qualitative changes in their lives. The disciples were heartbroken, scared and defeated after the crucifixion, and before Jesus’ appearances to them post resurrection. Once the disciples experienced the risen Jesus, their lives were transformed. Every disciple was tortured and/or martyred for their belief in the historical account of Jesus’ resurrection. People may die for a cause they think is true, however no one dies willingly for a lie. All the disciples faced death for their firm stand on the fact of Jesus’ resurrection. All they had to do was recant the resurrection and their lives would have been spared. Not one did. Does anyone think that they knowingly died to protect a lie, or the fact they knew the resurrection was a hoax? They died knowing that they were dying for the absolute truth of the historical account of Jesus’ life, teachings, death, burial, resurrection and Deity.

The resurrection is the most provable event in all of history. 1 Corinthians 15:1-11 records that there were over 500 people to whom Jesus appeared after His resurrection.



Since deniers don’t have over 500 eyewitnesses from the first century to disprove the resurrection, then we must accept the absolute truth testified to by these early martyrs. It is the only valid, reasonable, logical and intelligent choice given the evidence.