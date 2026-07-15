St. Mary’s Mission reveals expansion plan

by John Dowd



The Historic St. Mary’s Mission took the first step toward expanding its museum last week, unveiling plans for a new addition designed to house a significant stained-glass window and other artifacts that have outgrown the museum’s existing space.

The nonprofit organization held a gathering July 9 to reveal the project after breaking ground earlier that morning. The expansion was prompted by the donation of a large stained-glass window from St. Marys Parish, but museum leaders said the need for additional exhibit space has been growing for years.

An image of the stained glass window, “The Salish Madonna.” Photo courtesy Historic St. Mary’s Mission.

“We are just hoping this will become a reality,” said Dora Bradt, executive director of Historic St. Mary’s Mission.

The approximately 850-square-foot addition will be attached to the museum and visitor center, which was built in 1996. The new wing will also include a basement that will provide much-needed archival storage space.

The project is expected to cost about $400,000. As a nonprofit organization, Historic St. Mary’s Mission relies on donations and grants to fund its work. Bradt said the museum has already set aside some funding for the project and plans to pursue additional grants to complete construction by 2027.

The new wing will also become the permanent home of the donated stained-glass window known as the “Salish Madonna.” Because museums cannot expose sensitive artifacts to direct sunlight, the window will be mounted about 2½ feet from the wall and illuminated with backlighting, allowing visitors to experience the colors and detail without risking damage to other artists from natural light.

Construction will once again be led by Chris Weatherly, who spearheaded the recreation of the mission’s historic blacksmith shop in 2024. That building was reconstructed to match historic photographs of the original structure, and Weatherly is using the same philosophy for the museum addition.

“We want it to blend in and look like it’s been here a while,” Bradt said.

Designed to resemble an original late-1800s building, the addition will expand the museum’s ability to display artifacts currently kept in storage because of limited exhibit space.

An artist’s rendering of the new wing to be added to the Historic St. Mary’s Mission visitor center and museum. Photo by John Dowd.



Among those items will be a growing collection highlighting the Salish people, whose history is closely intertwined with the mission’s story.

According to Bradt, the museum plans to display a large painted buffalo hide along with other Salish artifacts in the new gallery. According to attendees of the gathering, many of whom were volunteers of the museum, the Salish are a pivotal piece of the history of the mission and of Montana.

Also in attendance was Lyn Graves, an artist who was inspired by Salish culture to call upon native practices and beliefs. Her painting, called “Winter Count,” was based on the native practice of painting onto buffalo hide great circling illustrations. These depictions would tell the stories of the tribe and recount legends of past events. These hides were read and displayed during winter months to everyone gathered in lodges and tipis. The painting shows a tipi, lit from inside, as it might have looked like seeing those stories told. She donated her painting to the museum, and it will be displayed in the new wing.

Historic St. Mary’s Mission Board members and volunteers present at the reveal gathering. Photo by John Dowd.



Bradt said preserving the mission and expanding its exhibits is an investment in Montana’s history. “This is our gift to future generations,” she said. She also emphasized the importance of preserving one of Montana’s oldest historic sites.

“Stevensville is Montana history. It’s a very special place,” Bradt said. “It is important to preserve this icon of Stevensville.”

Bradt also recognized the volunteers who keep the museum operating. “It’s incredible that this place functions so well with one employee,” she said. “The rest are volunteers.”

The mission is still looking for a name for the new wing and visitors can fill out voting slips to choose the name of the addition. Some name options include “Heritage Room,” “Legacy Hall” and “Salish Gallery,” among others.

Historic St. Mary’s Mission is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer full tours to individuals or groups. They are located at 315 Charlos Street, in Stevensville.