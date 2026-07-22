SB99 and Montana’s judiciary

by Senator John Fuller, Kalispell

A district court judge ordered the State of Montana (taxpayers) to pay $1.3 million in attorney’s fees and costs after challenging my Senate Bill 99, “Youth Health Protection Act”, (passed in 2023). SB99 was designed to protect minors from the long-term effects of drugs and surgical procedures that would have life-long repercussions being inflicted upon them before they could give true legal consent as an adult. Inflicting bodily mutilations, subjecting small children to untested medical experiments, and forcing children to ingest drugs with life altering side-effects, is not only morally wrong but violates every ethical precept of the Hippocratic Oath all medical personnel are sworn to uphold.

The Montana State Supreme Court engaged in extraordinary mental gymnastics in upholding its agenda jurisprudence by claiming that the “right to privacy” permitted children to be subjected to such barbaric practices. The U.S. Supreme Court has just recently ruled that States do have the right to protect children from this “trans-insanity” in ruling that Title IX does allow States to protect athletes from “transwomen” from competing in female sports. It is clear that protecting children does not violate the U.S. Constitution, so why does violating the legal right to consent not violate the Montana Constitution? Ask the Montana Supreme Court and those who wish to be elected to it.

Not only are the children of Montana being subjected to such barbaric practices, but now the taxpayers are being told they must pay the legal fees to protect such atrocities. No wonder Montana’s judiciary is so determined to protect non-partisan judicial elections….they want to preserve their ability to engage in their agenda jurisprudence.