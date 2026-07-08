Sabres complete successful season

Sabres U12 COED. Photo Courtesy of Cathi Cook.

by Scott Sacry

The Stevensville Sabres Soccer Club recently completed their 2026 spring/summer season. The Sabres enjoyed another successful campaign, participating in games and tournaments across Western Montana. The club fielded five teams this year: U12 Coed, U14 Coed, U16 Boys, U17 Girls and U19 Boys.

Season highlights

The Sabres U12 Coed team took second place in the Bronze division of the Montana Showcase Tournament held in Helena on May 9–10.

Sabres U17 Girls. Photo Courtesy of Cathi Cook.

The Sabres U17 Girls team won the championship trophy at the Montana Cup Tournament in Great Falls on May 16–17. At the same tournament, the U16 and U19 boys’ teams both placed second.

Sabres U19 Boys. Photo Courtesy of Cathi Cook.

The U16 boys’ team took second in the Intermountain Cup tournament held in Missoula on June 13–14.

Sabres U16 Boys. Photo Courtesy of Cathi Cook.

Club overview

The Sabres Soccer Club, founded in 1991, is one of the oldest youth soccer programs in Montana. The Sabres welcome all players from Hamilton to Frenchtown, providing an affordable and competitive soccer program.

To learn more about the Sabres Soccer Club, visit sabresfc.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/SabresSoccerClub.