Robert’s Run turns eight

by John Dowd

The eighth annual Robert’s Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, beginning at Hamilton High School. Race Director Doug Martin said organizers are expecting more than 1,200 participants, making this year’s event one of the largest since the fundraiser began.

“This is the primary fundraiser for the foundation,” Martin said, speaking of the Play Like Robert Foundation.

The race begins, last year. Photo courtesy Doug Martin.

Organizers of Robert’s Run are encouraging participants to register before July 17, when entry fees increase and race planning enters its final stages for one of the Bitterroot Valley’s largest annual community events.

Martin, owner of Hamilton Physical Therapy and Associates clinics, said early registration is important not only because it saves participants money, but also because it helps organizers finalize race logistics.

“From a planning perspective, it’s harder to fit people in,” Martin said. “Race logistics are based on those numbers before that date.”

Registration fees for the 1-mile fun run and 5K are $29 through July 17 and increase to $34 afterward. The 10K costs $34 before the deadline and $39 after. Participants who register for the trifecta, which includes all three events, pay $39 before July 17 and $44 afterward. Runners who register by July 24 are guaranteed an event T-shirt.

Although the event is centered around running, Martin said participants do not have to race competitively.

“This is for all ages and all abilities,” he said.

Robert’s Run began following the funeral of Robert, whose family and friends wanted to create a way to bring people together in his memory.

“My son wanted to do something for people after the funeral,” Martin said. “We held a run the next day.”

The idea resonated with Robert’s parents because it gave friends and family a chance to gather in a positive way while honoring his life.

The first run attracted about 300 participants. Eight years later, organizers expect that number to top 1,200.

“It’s crazy to see that many people having a great time,” Martin said.

This year’s event includes several new additions, including “Capes for Kids,” inspired by Robert’s love of wearing superhero capes.

Youth stand at the front line, waiting for the race to start last year. At left, festival games last year. Photos courtesy Doug Martin.

“He felt like a superhero when he wore one,” Martin said. “We want to bring the magic of his spirit back, but also bring the spirits of other kids to life.”

Martin expects the start of the race to be especially memorable as children wearing capes head down the course together.

“That first hundred yards is going to be absolutely nuts,” he said.

The event will also feature expanded festival games, several of them new this year, along with ice cream sandwiches at the finish line — one of Robert’s favorite treats. Organizers have also incorporated Robert’s own handwriting into the font used for event materials, adding another personal touch to the celebration.

Despite the road closures required for race day, Martin said the Hamilton community has continued to embrace the event.

“People are super supportive,” he said.

Martin was quick to credit the race committee and volunteers for the event’s continued success.

“I often get the credit because I’m the one speaking during the events,” he said. “But they are the ones behind the scenes that make the magic happen. It’s their efforts.”

More than 100 volunteers are expected to help with this year’s race, supported by more than 70 sponsors.

“It wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have their support,” Martin said.

Packet pickup will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the evening before the race at Hamilton High School, where the event will begin. Race awards, which are handcrafted this year, were created by one of Robert’s friends, now a high school student.

Participants can register online through the Robert’s Run website. While registration remains open through race morning, organizers strongly encourage runners to sign up early to save money and help with planning. Volunteers can also register through the event website, robertsrun.org.