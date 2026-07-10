RML safety controls

by Roger Mitchell, Stevensville

Rocky Mountain Labs in Hamilton has been called out for alleged lapses in safety controls and Vincent Munster’s arrest for trying to smuggle infectious viruses into the US without proper clearance or declaring them. On Tuesday, June 30, a hard-hitting article showed up at Zero Hedge, a large financial/political news agglomeration site, with additional commentary, including notes from the Commissioner’s public meeting on June 10, at which a lot of questions were asked, but were often unanswered satisfactorily.

The same article is shown here at the author’s personal Substack.

This is big news. There is intense scrutiny going on and it is unlikely that this matter, like Jeffrey Epstein, will not go away anytime soon. Instead, we ought to expect that the heat will be turned up until serious changes in policy have been made and, wherever criminal conduct is uncovered, that it is prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The lab, which may have been instrumental in the development of Sars-CoV2 virus, a.k.a., Covid, cannot be allowed to continue with disregard for the rules and must ensure that the general health and safety of the local community is guaranteed with the highest respect.

There is no excuse for failing to hold wrongdoing by RML, if any, to account, except that it is too often easier to ignore it or to hold the attitude that it’s “not my business”. Wrong! Deadly infectious diseases should be everyone’s concern, especially in our own backyard.