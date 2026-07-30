Red Sox win districts, advance to state

by Scott Sacry

Photo by Hope Earp.

The Bitterroot Red Sox won the 2026 Class A West District Tournament held in Hamilton from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26. The Red Sox defeated the Mission Valley Mariners 9-6 in the championship game on Sunday to claim the title.

The Red Sox defeated the Libby Loggers 5-2 in their opening game on Friday, July 24, and then defeated the Cranbrook Bandits 10-0 on Saturday to earn their spot in the championship game.

With the win, the Red Sox qualified for the 2026 Class A State Tournament held in Dillon from July 29 through August 2. The Red Sox played the host team, Dillon, in their opening game on Wednesday, July 29, and lost 4-5. The Red Sox are in the Class A Division of the Montana/Alberta American Legion Baseball league.

Game Recaps

Red Sox 9, Mission Valley Mariners 6

The Red Sox defeated the Mission Valley Mariners 9-6 in the championship game on Sunday, July 26. The Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead before the Mariners tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the 4th. The Red Sox rallied over the next three innings, scoring six more runs to earn the championship title. At the plate for the Red Sox, Trevyn Bakken went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Bridger Huddleston went 2 for 3, scored two runs and had an RBI, and Joe Hixon went 1 for 3, scored two runs and had an RBI.

Red Sox 10, Cranbrook Bandits 0

The Red Sox defeated the Cranbrook Bandits 10-0 in five innings in their semifinal game on Saturday, July 25. Red Sox pitcher Cash Lawrence got the win, striking out eight batters and allowing only one hit. At the plate for the Red Sox, Boedy Tadvick went 1 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Jude Widmer went 1 for 4 with three RBIs, and Brady DeMoss went 1 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Red Sox 5, Libby Loggers 2

In their opening game on Friday, July 24, the Red Sox defeated the Libby Loggers 5-2. The Red Sox trailed 1-2 heading into the bottom of the 5th, but scored three runs in that inning to take the lead and get the victory. At the plate for the Red Sox, Jude Widmer went 2 for 2, scored a run and had an RBI. Jackson Lubke went 1 for 3, scored two runs and had an RBI, and Chase Wagner went 1 for 3, scored a run and had an RBI.