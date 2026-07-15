Red Sox roundup

by Scott Sacry

Bitterroot Red Sox pitcher “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner struck out six batters and got the win in the Red Sox’s 11-5 victory over the Laurel Dodgers on Friday, July 10. Photo by Hope Earp.

The Bitterroot Red Sox American Legion baseball team had another successful week. From Tuesday, July 7 to Saturday, July 11, the Red Sox won all seven of their games by a combined total score of 72-19. The Red Sox are now 28-2 on the season.

The following is a recap of last week’s games. As with earlier updates, I’m channeling my inner Chris Berman and giving the Red Sox players some fun nicknames.

Red Sox 15, Kalispell Lakers 2; Red Sox 12, Kalispell Lakers 2

On Tuesday, July 7, the Red Sox traveled to Kalispell for a doubleheader with the Lakers. In the first game the Red Sox won 15-2 in five innings. Red Sox pitcher Joe “The Show” Hixon struck out five batters, allowed two hits and got the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 1 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and Jackson “Shamone” Lubke went 1 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

In the second game, the Red Sox won 12-2 in five innings. At the plate for the Red Sox, Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 1 for 4, scored a run and had an RBI, and Lubke went 1 for 2, scored a run and had an RBI.

Red Sox 7, Belgrade Bandits 2

On Thursday, July 9, the Red Sox defeated the Belgrade Bandits 7-2. Red Sox pitcher Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston allowed two hits over four innings and struck out five batters to get the win. Huddleston also went 2 for 2 as a batter.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Cash “You’re So Money You Don’t Even Know it” Lawrence went 2 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had an RBI, and Calan “Yo Adrian” Rocco went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Red Sox 11, Laurel Dodgers 5

On Friday, July 10, the Red Sox defeated the Laurel Dodgers 11-5 at the Ruth Bizarro-Cook Memorial tournament. Red Sox pitcher “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner struck out six batters and got the win.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Jude “Don’t Call Me Bellingham” Widmer had a big game – he went 4 for 4, hit a home run, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Cash “You’re So Money You Don’t Even Know it” Lawrence went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Wes “Don’t Smoke the” Potter went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Vauxhall Spurs 5

Also on Friday, July 10, at the Ruth Bizarro-Cook Memorial tournament, the Red Sox defeated the Vauxhall Spurs 10-5. Red Sox pitcher Landon “The Beacon” Ekin struck out six batters and got the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Cash “You’re So Money You Don’t Even Know it” Lawrence went 1 for 2 with three RBIs. “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jackson “Hee, Hee” Lubke went 2 for 3, scored three runs and had an RBI.

Red Sox 16, Butte Miners 1

The Red Sox defeated the Butte Miners 16-1 in four innings on Saturday, July 11, at the Ruth Bizarro-Cook Memorial tournament. Red Sox pitcher Connor “The Mighty” Quinn got the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston went 1 for 3, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 3 for 4, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner went 2 for 2, scored two runs and had an RBI.

Red Sox 8, Belgrade Bandits 3

Also on Saturday, July 11, at the Ruth Bizarro-Cook Memorial tournament, the Red Sox defeated the Belgrade Bandits 8-3. Red Sox pitcher Cash “You’re So Money You Don’t Even Know it” Lawrence struck out eight batters and got the win. At the plate for the Red Sox, Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 2 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs.